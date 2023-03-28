Suarez is lined up to start the Angels' fifth game of the season, which will take place April 4 in Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Suarez was essentially a lock for a starting role coming into spring training after posting a 3.96 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 22 games (20 starts last season). He has been fine in three Cactus League starts, allowing five runs (four earned) and posting a 6:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings. Suarez doesn't have the strikeout numbers or history of consistency to be an exciting option in fantasy, but he can give managers in deeper leagues decent ratios at a reasonable cost.