Suarez didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 3-0 shutout of Seattle in Game 2 of a doubleheader, allowing four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 4.1 scoreless innings.

Suarez was called up to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader and stranded the bases loaded in the first inning but progressed well until the fifth when he was pulled with one out and two on. The seven whiffs mark a season-high for the 24-year-old and he lowered his ERA to an even 5.00 with the successful outing, though it's unclear if he'll stick with the team.