Suarez allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks across four innings. He had seven strikeouts but didn't factor in the decision.

Suarez was able to rack up the strikeouts Tuesday but it hurt his pitch count as he needed 91 pitches to complete the four frames. The 21-year-old was called up to start Monday, but the game was postponed following the death of teammate Tyler Skaggs. Suarez currently lines up to start the final game before the All-Star break Sunday in Houston.