Suarez (1-1) earned the win during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Milwaukee, tossing five scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Suarez allowed seven runs, including five homers, his last time out, but he was given another shot in the rotation and came through with his best outing of the campaign. The left-hander's ERA dropped from 10.26 to 7.89, and his six strikeouts were a season high. Despite the solid bounce back, the 25-year-old is likely still on the hot seat and could be in danger of being demoted to the bullpen or Triple-A if he struggles in his next start.