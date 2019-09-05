Suarez will work behind an opener Thursday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Suarez worked as a traditional starter in each of his last two outings, but he gave up seven runs on 11 hits over 9.2 innings. Luke Bard will cover the first inning or two before turning things over to the young left-hander Thursday. Suarez has mostly struggled during his rookie season with a 6.71 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 63 frames.