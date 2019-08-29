Angels' Jose Suarez: Gets another starting chance
Suarez is listed as the Angels' probable starter for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
With a 6.67 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through his first 13 outings (12 starts) with the Angels this season, the 21-year-old lefty doesn't look to be big-league ready at this point. Suarez will get at least one more turn through the rotation nonetheless, as the Angels are lacking in alternative options after Griffin Canning (elbow) and Felix Pena (knee) were both shut down for the season earlier this month. In his first start after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake last weekend, Suarez lasted only 4.2 innings while giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks to take a loss against the Astros.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...