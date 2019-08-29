Suarez is listed as the Angels' probable starter for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

With a 6.67 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through his first 13 outings (12 starts) with the Angels this season, the 21-year-old lefty doesn't look to be big-league ready at this point. Suarez will get at least one more turn through the rotation nonetheless, as the Angels are lacking in alternative options after Griffin Canning (elbow) and Felix Pena (knee) were both shut down for the season earlier this month. In his first start after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake last weekend, Suarez lasted only 4.2 innings while giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks to take a loss against the Astros.