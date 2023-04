Suarez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk over four innings during a 6-4 loss to the Nationals. He struck out two.

Suarez was given early run support, but he wasn't able to hold onto the lead and was tagged for three runs in the fourth, tying the game at 4-4. The left-hander is coming off back-to-back sub-4.00 ERA seasons, but he's struggled to start the 2023 campaign, allowing 10 runs on 18 hits over his two starts (8.1 innings).