Suarez (1-2) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one in 3.2 innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Suarez hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last five outings and held Baltimore scoreless over three innings Sunday, but he struggled against the surging Orioles in the bottom of the fourth inning and took his first loss since April 30. Over his last five appearances, the southpaw has posted a 3.80 ERA in 23.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Dodgers on Saturday.