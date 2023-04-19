Suarez allowed two runs on three hits and six walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Suarez showed major struggles with his command but was able to work around his self-induced troubles and limit the Yankees to two runs. He pitched out of a bases loaded situation in the first and left two more runners stranded in the second. Two more walks and a base hit loaded up the bases for Suarez once again in the fourth and he was replaced by Andrew Wantz. Wantz walked in a run and gave up another on a sac fly, both of which were charged to Suarez. The Venezuelan native now sits at a 9.26 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and a 7:7 K:BB over 11.2 innings.