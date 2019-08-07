Angels' Jose Suarez: Hit hard by Reds
Suarez (2-3) allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Reds.
Suarez allowed three home runs, accounting for four of his six earned runs. Though he was staked to a three-run lead in the first inning, Suarez allowed three earned runs in both the first and fourth frames to cough up the advantage and take the loss. He's had a tough rookie campaign, posting a 6.22 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 46.1 innings. He'll look to find his footing in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against the Pirates.
