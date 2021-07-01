Suarez will pitch out of the rotation going forward, starting Monday against Boston, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Suarez has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen this season but should be stretched out to start, as he threw 5.1 innings in relief of Dylan Bunday (illness) on Monday. He'll now get the chance to take Bundy's spot on a permanent basis. The young lefty has looked good in 27.1 innings of relief this year, striking out a league-average 23.9 percent of opposing batters while producing a 50.7 percent groundball rate, helping him to a 1.98 ERA.