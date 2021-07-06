Suarez (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three over three innings as he took the loss against the Red Sox on Monday.

Suarez had some trouble locating the strike zone, throwing just 45-of-75 pitches for strikes while walking a season-high four batters. It was quite a disappointing outing for the 23-year-old after he threw 5.1 strong innings of relief last Monday. He now owns a 2.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB over 30.1 innings and lines up to start in Seattle over the weekend.