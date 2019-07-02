The Angels list Suarez as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday with the expectation that he would start later that night before the contest was postponed following the death of teammate Tyler Skaggs. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, both teams are prepared to play Tuesday's game as scheduled, so Suarez will stay on turn to pitch in the series opener. The Angels will first require a new rotation member Saturday in Houston.