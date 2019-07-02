Angels' Jose Suarez: Listed as Tuesday's starter
The Angels list Suarez as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday with the expectation that he would start later that night before the contest was postponed following the death of teammate Tyler Skaggs. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, both teams are prepared to play Tuesday's game as scheduled, so Suarez will stay on turn to pitch in the series opener. The Angels will first require a new rotation member Saturday in Houston.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.