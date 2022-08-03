Suarez (3-4) earned the win during Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Oakland, allowing one unearned run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Suarez was moved up to start Tuesday's game with the departure of Noah Syndergaard and filled in seamlessly, only letting one run in during his final frame as a result of a passed ball despite failing to record a 1-2-3 inning. The 24-year-old hasn't permitted an earned run over his last two sparts, spanning 10.1 innings, though both have come against inferior competition in Oakland and Kansas City. With a decent 4.55 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 53 strikeouts across 55.1 innings, Suarez has a shot to remain in Los Angeles' rotation.