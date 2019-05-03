Angels' Jose Suarez: Nearing return from MiLB IL
Suarez (shoulder) is expected to be activated off the minor-league injured list at Triple-A Salt Lake this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Suarez has been sidelined since early March due to a sore shoulder. The 21-year-old wasn't expected to face a lengthy absence originally, but suffered a setback at some point and has remained at extended spring training. Suarez posted a 4.48 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 73:35 K:BB over 78.1 innings for the Bees last season.
