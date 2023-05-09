Suarez will be shut down for about a month with left shoulder inflammation, but his MRI revealed no structural damage, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Suarez left Sunday's start in the second inning after feeling soreness in his left shoulder, and the MRI revealed the inflammation after he was placed on the injured list Monday. The shutdown will cause him to miss the rest of May and the start of June, but the positive news is that it doesn't appear he'll need surgery and he should be an option for the Angels for the second half of the 2023 campaign at the very least.