Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Suarez was being stretched out as a starter this spring while also serving as a bullpen option, but he'll begin the regular season in the minors. The southpaw made three relief appearances during Cactus League play and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 4.2 innings. Although Suarez hasn't had much success in the majors early in his career, he could serve as a versatile option for the Angels if the team's pitching staff deals with injuries this season.