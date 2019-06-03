Angels' Jose Suarez: Optioned to Triple-A
Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Sunday's game.
Suarez started Sunday's game against the Mariners in his major-league debut. He lasted 5.2 innings and surrendered three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four, which was good enough to earn his first major-league win. However, he was still unable to stick in Los Angeles for the time being. The 21-year-old has posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.30 WHIP while striking out 20 and walking 11 across 23 innings at Salt Lake this season.
