Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Sunday's game.

Suarez started Sunday's game against the Mariners in his major-league debut. He lasted 5.2 innings and surrendered three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four, which was good enough to earn his first major-league win. However, he was still unable to stick in Los Angeles for the time being. The 21-year-old has posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.30 WHIP while striking out 20 and walking 11 across 23 innings at Salt Lake this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories