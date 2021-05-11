Suarez (1-0) was credited with the win in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Astros, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over four-plus innings of relief. He struck out one.

It was far from a dominant outing for the lefty in his season debut, but he gave the Angels a chance to mount a comeback after opener Junior Guerra had dug an early hole. Suarez tossed 40 of 72 pitches for strikes, and as such he won't be available to pitch again for a few days, potentially making him a candidate to be optioned back down to Triple-A Salt Lake. If he sticks around, Suarez would need multiple injuries ahead of him to move out of long relief and into the rotation.