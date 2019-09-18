Suarez allowed six runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts across 2.2 innings during a no-decision in relief against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The left-hander certainly earned the loss, but the Angels already faced a deficit when he entered. That doesn't help his ERA, though, which has taken a beaten lately, as he's allowed 12 runs in his last 5.2 innings. Suarez is 2-6 with a 7.42 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, .314 batting average against and 64 strikeouts in 74 innings this season. He is scheduled to be back on the mound Sunday at the Astros.