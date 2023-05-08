Suarez was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Angels on Monday with a left shoulder injury, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Suarez felt soreness in his left shoulder during the second inning of Sunday's start against the Rangers, and the results of an MRI were concerning enough for the left-hander to be placed on the injured list. He'll miss at least two weeks of action, and Cesar Valdez has been recalled to take Suarez's place on the roster. There's a good chance Chase Silseth will now be moved into the rotation after he threw 3.1 innings of relief after Suarez left.