Suarez (undisclosed) is stretched out to 1-to-2 innings at the Angels' alternate training site, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Suarez has been ramping up in Long Beach after dealing with an unspecified issue. The southpaw is believed to be healthy, and pitching coach Mickey Callaway said Saturday that he could be available to make a spot start in the majors if necessary. However, he'll likely need to increase his workload before he's considered for a regular role on the major-league roster.