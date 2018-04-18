Angels' Jose Suarez: Promoted to Double-A
Suarez was called up to Double-A Mobile on Thursday.
Suarez will start against Biloxi on Thursday. During his first two outings at the High-A level, Suarez allowed just two earned runs with an 18:1 K:BB over nine innings. The left-handed 20-year-old will likely remain in Double-A for a majority of the 2018 season after spending most of last year in Low-A ball.
