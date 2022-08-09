Suarez (4-4) allowed two hits and two walks over seven shutout innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Athletics.

Suarez was dominant Monday, firing 67 of 97 pitches for strikes, including 14 whiffs. He didn't allow an extra-base hit and Oakland never put together any momentum against him. The 24-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 4.04 with a 61:27 K:BB through 62.1 frames. Since he was tagged with six runs against the Dodgers on July 16, Suarez has fired 17.1 consecutive scoreless innings. He'll look for a fourth straight win next week at home against the Mariners.