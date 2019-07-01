Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Monday's game at Texas.

Suarez as been with the team over the last few days as a member of the taxi squad, but he officially joins the 25-man roster for Monday's game. The 21-year-old has a 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB over four major-league starts this season.

