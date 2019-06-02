The Angels recalled Suarez from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Mariners.

Reliever John Curtiss was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster for the 21-year-old, who will be making his MLB debut. The Angels haven't revealed whether Suarez will be in store for additional turns beyond Sunday or if his insertion into the rotation is merely a means of building in an extra day of rest for the team's other five starters. It's possible that a strong showing from Suarez could prompt the Angels to go with a six-man rotation moving forward or swap him into a five-man setup in place of the struggling Trevor Cahill, who is sporting a 6.92 ERA and 1.37 WHIP this season.