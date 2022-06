Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The left-handed was up with the Halos for a one-game stint in the majors during mid-May, and he'll now receive another look in the rotation. Suarez opened the campaign as a starter and had a 6.35 ERA over four starts before being demoted. Chase Silseth was sent back to Salt Lake in a corresponding move Tuesday.