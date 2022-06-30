Suarez is scheduled to make his next start Sunday in Houston.
Suarez will unsurprisingly received another turn through the rotation after he impressed while working as a bulk reliever behind Andrew Wantz in last Sunday's win over the Mariners. He notched his first win of the season in the six-inning outing, striking out eight while yielding one run on five hits and no walks. Suarez is expected to be deployed as a traditional starter this time out, and he could have some staying power in the Angels' six-man rotation if he submits another solid outing.