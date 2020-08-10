Suarez (undisclosed) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to the Angels' alternate training Monday.

Suarez missed the start of the season for undisclosed reasons. While he's evidently back to full health, the Angels will not be calling on his services at the big-league level just yet. The lefty struggled to the tune of a 7.11 ERA in his 19 appearances (15 starts) with Anaheim last season and is likely best suited for long relief. Jose Rodriguez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.