Suarez was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Sunday versus the Mariners, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Suarez was optioned to Salt Lake after starting last Sunday but makes a quick return to the majors with Trevor Cahill (elbow) headed to the injured list. It's likely just another spot start for the 21-year-old since Cahill isn't expected to have an extended stay on the shelf.