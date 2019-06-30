The Angels will call Suarez up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Monday's game against the Rangers in Texas, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Suarez has already been a member of the taxi squad for the past two days, which provided a good clue the Angels were planning on bringing him back into the rotation. He'll be receiving the starting nod over Trevor Cahill, who was moved to the bullpen after being activated from the injured list a few days ago. Over his previous four starts with the Angels this season, Suarez posted a 5.57 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 21 innings.