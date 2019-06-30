Angels' Jose Suarez: Rejoining big-league rotation
The Angels will call Suarez up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Monday's game against the Rangers in Texas, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Suarez has already been a member of the taxi squad for the past two days, which provided a good clue the Angels were planning on bringing him back into the rotation. He'll be receiving the starting nod over Trevor Cahill, who was moved to the bullpen after being activated from the injured list a few days ago. Over his previous four starts with the Angels this season, Suarez posted a 5.57 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 21 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...