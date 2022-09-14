Suarez (6-7) took the loss Tuesday in Cleveland, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out three in 5.1 innings.

Suarez scattered three singles over the first four innings while holding the Guardians scoreless. Cleveland got on the board in the fifth with a sacrifice fly and Oscar Gonzalez launched a two-run homer in the sixth. Suarez faded towards the end of the outing and allowed six of the last 10 batters to record a hit. Tuesday's outing was fairly representative of the 24-year-old's season as he's compiled a 3.20 ERA in the first four innings of outings and a 6.00 ERA in the fifth inning or later. His next start will likely be early next week in Texas.