Suarez allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Suarez's outing didn't get off to a good start, as he yielded three runs in the first inning, following by another in the fourth and one run in the fifth on a solo blast. The 21-year-old southpaw is currently filling in for Trevor Cahill (elbow), though he simply wasn't able to get the job done Thursday evening. Suarez sits with a 5.57 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 19 strikeouts across 21 innings this season.