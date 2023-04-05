Suarez (0-1) was handed the loss after giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks as the Angels fell to the Mariners, 11-2, on Tuesday. He struck out four over the 77-pitch outing.

The 25-year-old lefty was able to break camp as the Halos' No. 5 starter, but after a strong close to the 2022 campaign, he wasn't able to get off on the right foot in his 2023 season debut. He faced five batters and needed 31 pitches to record three outs in the opening frame, though he limited the damage to just one run, which came on a wild pitch. Suarez appeared to right the ship with a pair of 1-2-3 innings, but he unraveled in the fourth, surrendering three straight hits, including a Teoscar Hernandez home run. He served up another home run to Hernandez the following an inning before being pulled from the contest a batter later.