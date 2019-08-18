Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following last night's appearance against the White Sox.

Suarez was sent down after allowing four runs in four innings against the White Sox on Saturday. The 21-year-old has posted a 2-4 record along with a 6.75 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 53.1 innings with the Angels this season. The team's staff had been working with Suarez on improving his delivery to avoid tipping his pitches, though the issue was said to have been corrected prior to Saturday's outing. Left-handed pitcher Miguel Del Pozo was selected to the major league roster in a corresponding move.