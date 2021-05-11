Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Suarez allowed just one run on five hits in four innings of relief work Monday against the Astros, picking up the win in his season debut. The Angels need fresh arms in the bullpen, however, so he'll head to the minors with Jaime Barria joining the team in a corresponding move.
