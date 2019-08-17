Angels' Jose Suarez: Serving as bulk reliever Saturday
Suarez will pitch behind opener Noe Ramirez against the White Sox on Saturday.
Suarez was expected to make his 12th start but will instead fill a primary pitcher role for the first time in his career. The 21-year-old has struggled mightily of late, giving up 14 earned runs in 12.1 innings over his last three starts. On a related note, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports that Suarez has been tipping pitches in his last 2-3 outings, which may explain his bloated numbers. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated that the issue has been corrected, providing hope that the southpaw may soon get back on track.
