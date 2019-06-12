Suarez is scheduled to start Saturday's game at Tampa Bay, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Suarez struggled with his command in Sunday's outing but flashed his potential and will receive another turn through the starting rotation. The 21-year-old has allowed five runs on nine hits across 10.1 innings with a 10:5 K:BB in his first two major-league starts.

