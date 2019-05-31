Suarez will be called up for his big-league debut Sunday against Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Suarez's start to the season was delayed by a sore shoulder, but he's since gone on to post a 3.91 ERA in 23 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake. Neither his 20.2 percent strikeout rate or 11.1 percent walk rate point towards immediate success, but scouts see the 21-year-old lefty as a potential future mid-rotation starter. Standing just 5-foot-10, Suarez possesses an average fastball but a good curveball and changeup. It's unclear if he's auditioning for a permanent role in the Angels' rotation or if he'll just be up for one start.