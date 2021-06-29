Suarez (3-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Yankees.

Suarez entered the game in the second inning after Dylan Bundy (illness) was removed. The lone blemish on his outing was a solo shot off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth. It was reported Monday that Suarez could eventually move into the starting rotation this season and he certainly helped his case, lowering his ERA to 1.98 with his longest outing of the season.