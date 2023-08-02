Suarez's minor-league rehab assignment has been shut down due to left shoulder soreness, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Suarez recently kicked off the rehab stint and made two appearances for the Angels' ACL club, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over a combined 3.1 innings. However, he'll now take a step back due to the setback with his shoulder. Angels manager Phil Nevin indicated that the organization isn't concerned that Suarez will need to be held out for a long period, though it's not yet clear when the southpaw will begin throwing again.