Angels' Jose Suarez: Shuttled back to minors
Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Suarez surrendered three runs over 4.1 innings Sunday in his start against the Mariners, and the Angels have since elected to send him back to the minors. He's struggled to find success since being promoted to the big leagues at the beginning of June, posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with a 37:14 K:BB over 32.2 innings. Michael Hermosillo was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
