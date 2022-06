Suarez will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Suarez hasn't had particularly strong results during his six appearances (five starts) for the Angels this year, as he's posted a 5.96 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 22.2 innings. However, the southpaw will be called up to serve as the starting pitcher in Saturday's nightcap.