Suarez will start Tuesday's game against the A's, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The left-hander last started July 26 against the Royals, and he'll take the mound again Tuesday after previously scheduled starter Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies. Suarez has a 5.01 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB across 50.1 innings this season.