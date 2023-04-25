Angels manager Phil Nevin said Tuesday that Suarez will remain in the team's rotation on a start-by-start basis, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Suarez's start to the season has certainly been less than ideal -- he holds a 10.26 ERA and 2.28 WHIP through his first four starts. After allowing five homers and seven earned runs against Oakland on Monday, his leash has now been tightened even further. Nevin said he liked what he saw from Suarez after making some adjustments in the fourth inning Monday, so the 25-year-old lefty will keep his spot in the rotation for now. However, one more subpar performance might demote him to the bullpen or even Triple-A.