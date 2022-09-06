Suarez (6-6) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven shutout innings to earn the win Monday over the Tigers.

Suarez turned in his second straight quality start and was fairly dominant, throwing 67 of 92 pitches for strikes. He left the game with a big lead that was never in danger. The southpaw has completed at least five frames without allowing more than three runs in any of his seven outings since the All-Star break. He's at a 3.77 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 84:31 K:BB through 86 innings across 18 appearances (16 starts) this year. Suarez is projected for a road start in Cleveland next week.