Suarez (8-8) earned the win Saturday over the Rangers, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six over seven innings.

Suarez flirted with perfection in this one, throwing six clean innings before he was tagged for a two-run home run by Nathaniel Lowe in the seventh. That blast briefly put the Rangers ahead, but the Angels regained the lead to allow Suarez to be rewarded with the win, leveling his record in his last start of the year. The southpaw has had some solid moments over the second half of the campaign, giving up more than three runs just once in his last 11 outings. He'll finish the season with a 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 103:33 K:BB across 109 innings over 22 appearances (20 starts). The strong second-half performance should give Suarez an inside track to a rotation spot to begin 2023.