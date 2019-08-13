Suarez (2-4) took the loss against the Pirates on Monday, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits over three innings, striking out two and walking none in a 10-2 defeat for the Angels.

The left-hander continues to struggle, as this was his third straight start in which he's yielded at least four earned runs. He's seen his ERA rise to 6.57 over that stretch to go along with a 1.64 WHIP across 49.1 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next start against the White Sox on the road on Saturday, but at this point the 21-year-old has done little to inspire confidence he'll provide viable fantasy numbers.