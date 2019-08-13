Angels' Jose Suarez: Struggles again in loss
Suarez (2-4) took the loss against the Pirates on Monday, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits over three innings, striking out two and walking none in a 10-2 defeat for the Angels.
The left-hander continues to struggle, as this was his third straight start in which he's yielded at least four earned runs. He's seen his ERA rise to 6.57 over that stretch to go along with a 1.64 WHIP across 49.1 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next start against the White Sox on the road on Saturday, but at this point the 21-year-old has done little to inspire confidence he'll provide viable fantasy numbers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...