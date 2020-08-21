Suarez (0-1) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Giants. He allowed five runs on five hits and one walk across 1.1 innings, and he didn't strike out anyone.

Suarez had a golden opportunity to make his claim for a rotation spot following Julio Teheran's move to the bullpen, but he wasn't able to take advantage of the chance and only recorded four outs before being lifted. This probably wasn't how the 22-year-old lefty envisioned his season debut and, given his struggles, it remains to be seen whether he will have the chance to make another start anytime soon.