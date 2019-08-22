Suarez will be called up to start Friday's game in Houston.

Suarez has a 6.75 ERA (6.59 FIP) in 53.1 MLB innings, working almost exclusively as a starter, so he should be avoided in most matchups anyway. With a matchup in Houston, he should avoided in essentially all fantasy formats. He is making the start in place of Griffin Canning (elbow inflammation). The Angels won't need a fifth starter again in August, so Suarez may be sent back to the minors after Friday's outing.

